Cold and sunny for Black Friday

We're looking at cold weather and lots of sunshine dominating the region for Black Friday! If you're getting out to do some shopping, count on chilly conditions and bundle up.

We're looking at below normal temperatures hovering around the freezing point of 32 today when we reach peak heat. Brrr! Despite the cold, we will have plenty of sunshine today as remaining cloud cover dissipates by the afternoon. Dry conditions stay with us Saturday - that evening, a brief low-pressure system will pass through eastern Montana. We anticipate some light flurries and breezy conditions tomorrow with this system, but only trace accumulation is expected.

Temperatures start to warm into the 30s and 40s over the weekend which will kick off a warming pattern into early next week.

