Cold for Northern Lights Viewing Tonight

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for parts of northern Montana until Wednesday 8am.

While Monday night's aurora was not as good of a showing as advertised, the geomagnetic storm continues to reverberate through Earth's atmosphere and tonight will be better in Montana. Atmospheric conditions, geomagnetic conditions and sky conditions are all in favor of a good showing through Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Good luck and bundle up, as temperatures will be pretty chilly for most and some will have strong wind. Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few light flurries possible. Highs will be slightly cooler, in the 10s to around 30. Thursday, another cold front will move through the state in the morning with temperatures falling through the day. High temperatures in the 10s to around 20 will occur in the morning with numbers falling into the 0s and -0s by evening. Thursday night will be the coldest with temperatures dropping to near -20 across northeast Montana, and much of Montana east of the Continental Divide will have lows at or colder than zero. Friday will be mostly sunny and cold with highs in the 0s and 10s, some -0s across northeast Montana. Another cold front will move through the state on Saturday with mostly cloudy skies, scattered snow showers, and a reinforcing shot of cold air. Highs will be in the 10s and 20s but low will drop to near and below 0 into Sunday morning. Sunday should be mostly sunny with high pressure moving across the state. Highs will range from near 0 over northeast Montana to near 20 closer to the Continental Divide. More typical conditions for the time of year will continue into February.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist