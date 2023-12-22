Cold front moves in tonight bringing snow

Friday we are continuing to experience warmer weather ahead of a low pressure system that sweeps through tonight.

High temperatures this afternoon will approach the mid-50s in Great Falls and mid-40s in Helena. Generally warmer temperatures are about 15-20 degrees above normal on the Plains today and a little more seasonable in our intermountain valleys.

This warmth will pause, however, as a cold front pushes in later tonight. We are looking at overnight snow that carries through central/eastern Montana on Saturday. Snow will be on the lighter side in Great Falls and Helena, but towards southwestern Montana accumulation will reach 1-4 inches. Roads will be a bit slick as this system progresses through the state so drive carefully!

This quick moving system will push east on Sunday leaving behind dry and cooler conditions for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Plenty of sunshine will be found Sunday so get outdoors and enjoy. Happy holidays everyone!

