Atmospheric changes are on the precipice in Montana. Though a few small showers were seen on radar throughout the morning hours Wednesday, those have since dissapated, revealing what will be a partly cloudy day for central Montana before clouds build during the midday hours. As clouds build, they will help to limit surface heating, this will leave Wednesday's temperature highs a few degrees cooler than yesterday's. Closer to the overnight hours, a cold front will move into the state Wednesday night, allowing for the atmosphere to begin de-stabilizing and more moisture to flow in. Strong winds will continue into Thursday, hence the issuance of a HIGH WIND WARNING for northwest Montana. Temperatures will cool into the 40s and 50s on Thursday. Beginning Thursday night, winds will shift northwest, and will also arrive with periods of rain and snow. Overnight into Friday, snow is likely across many areas, especially areas above 4000 feet. During the upcoming weekend, morning lows are likely to drop below freezing. High winds could blow snow across mountain passes, severely obscuring visibility. As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.

Be nice to each other.

- Trey Tonnessen -