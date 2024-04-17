Cold, Windy & Snowy April Stretch

Cold temperatures, a strong wind creating a biting wind chill, and areas of snow moved across Montana. This April swoon will continue for the next several days with a chance at record cold too. The chill, wind with some areas of snow will continue through Thursday into Friday before things moderate this weekend. Nighttime temperatures will dip into the 10s and 20s, with highs mainly in the 30s and 40s. The mountains will have lows in the 0s and highs in the 20s. Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with snow showers over and near the mountains. It will still be cold with highs in the 30s and 40s, the wind will be strongest across eastern Montana. A light accumulation will be confined to the mountains. Friday will be the third day of cold temperatures with a little light snow possible in the morning across the plains. Clouds will slowly break up by the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s. This weekend will be warmer, but not as warm as last weekend. High pressure will cross the state on Saturday with mostly sunny skies and light wind. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s. Stronger wind will increase overnight into Sunday. Sunday will be mostly cloudy and windy with highs in the 50s to low 60s. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms will develop but most of the state will be dry. A few showers will linger into Monday. Next week will be warmer with a few showers and thunderstorms around, highs will climb into the 60s for many areas.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist