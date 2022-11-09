Colder Temperatures & More Snow

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect for northwest Montana into Wednesday morning.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for most of the state through Wednesday.

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for the southern and southwest mountains.

Ready for round 3? Much of Montana has about 6-10" of fresh snow on the ground and has been flirting with temperatures close to or below zero. For some parts of the state this is record snow and record cold. Another round of snow will move in late Tuesday night through Wednesday. This snow will be steadier and more widespread throughout the night and most of Wednesday. Temperatures will continue near record cold levels with highs again only in the 0s and 10s. Snow will accumulate several inches through the day and into the evening. Total additional accumulation will likely range between 3-10" for most of the lower elevations by the time the snow stops early Thursday. Thursday will still have some snow early in eastern Montana but most of the state will have mostly sunny and cold conditions. Overnight lows could drop below 0. Thursday night a stronger wind will redevelop over the Continental Divide, the East Glacier area and the plains. Blowing snow may make travel difficult again on Friday. Highs will only be in the 10s and 20s. Some temperature moderation is likely this weekend, but the wind will continue to blow snow around in the mountains and across the plains. Areas like Helena and other western valleys will have light wind and inversions. There will be a few snow showers on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 20s and 30s. A minor cold front is likely Monday into Tuesday with a few snow showers and a reinforcing shot of cold air. Below average temperatures may stick around through the middle of November almost up to Thanksgiving. Cold temperatures will keep the snow around.

Stay warm,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist