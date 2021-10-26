Coldest Air (So Far) Coming for Halloween

A HIGH WIND WARNING has been issued for most of central and north-central Montana for Wednesday.

If you thought Tuesday was windy, just wait. Powerful winds will howl across Montana on Wednesday. Many areas will see gusts around 50mph, with some areas having gusts up to 65mph! Not only will it be windy, but it will be chilly with showers and squalls. Another storm system will move in Tuesday night with snow in the western mountains that could be heavy at times. Some rain/snow showers and snow squalls are likely close to the mountains on Wednesday, with some isolated showers over the plains. Wednesday will be wickedly windy with some gusts topping 50-60mph. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s, 30s in the mountains. Thursday will be unsettled as well with some light rain showers in the lower elevations, and snow in the higher terrain. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the 50s. Friday will start out warm and windy with some sunshine. Highs will reach the 50s and 60s for most areas. Clouds will increase with a cold front moving through the state Friday afternoon and night. Rain showers will change to snow showers even in the lower elevations. A light accumulation up to 2" is possible in the lower elevations. By Saturday afternoon, most of the snow should stop with increasing sunshine. In spite of that sunshine, highs will only be in the 30s and 40s. Sunday is Halloween, and the day will be sunny and cold. Highs will likely stay in the 30s. By "trick or treat" time in the afternoon and evening, temperatures will fall into the 20s. Overnight lows Sunday night will be in the 0s and 10s, so bundle up! Cold temperatures will continue into early next week with highs generally in the 30s and lows in the 10s.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist