Coldest in Quite Some Time

Well at least it's a guaranteed White Christmas. Between now and the holiday, there is more snow in the forecast and the potential for some of the coldest temperatures Montana has seen in years. Right at the official start of winter next Wednesday, a major arctic airmass is set to hit the state after the potential of a significant snow accumulation on Tuesday. Another round of snow is likely Friday into the holiday weekend. There has been a little snow throughout Wednesday but that snow is coming to an end if it has not yet. Clouds will clear Wednesday night and temperatures will drop to around 0. Thursday will start out with some sun but a few snow showers could move across the Continental Divide by afternoon. Highs will be in the 10s and 20s. Friday will be a quiet day with partly cloudy skies and high in the 20s to around 30. The one problem will be a strong wind across the plains and Rocky Mountain Front which could create blowing and drifting snow. Saturday will have increasing clouds and some light snow moving into northern Montana in the morning and heading south later in the day along a cold front. This front will push south through Montana on Saturday night along with light snow and a big drop in temperatures. After highs on Saturday reach the 10s and 20s, Sunday's highs will be in the -0s and 0s. Areas of light snow or light flurries will move through the state. Monday will be mostly cloudy with some light snow or flurries and continued very cold. Highs will be in the -0s and 0s, lows will be in the -10s and 0s. As if it were not cold enough, an arctic front will push through later Tuesday into Wednesday. Snow will be widespread but the air following this front could be some of the coldest in years. Winter officially begins on Wednesday, and highs that day could be in the -10 to -20 range with lows between -20 and -40!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist