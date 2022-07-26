Colorful Summer Nights

The aurora borealis has made an appearance a few nights in the last week. Colors have been seen even in the Helena area. The solar activity of the sun continues to increase, as the solar cycle will peak in the year 2025. Climatologically we are in the hottest time of year with the start of August less than a week away. While the next few days will still be comfortable with light wind and no real thunderstorm activity, heat will be building for the final weekend of July and a few thunderstorms will return with lightning strikes. Wednesday will be another great summer day with highs in the 70s and 80s under mostly sunny skies. A stray, stray storm is possible along the Continental Divide and the Rocky Mountain Front. Thursday will start heating up with highs in the 80s to low 90s. Some monsoon moisture from the south will increase mainly west of the Continental Divide resulting in some thunderstorms over there. Some of that thunderstorm activity will spread east on Friday with scattered boomers making their way into central Montana by evening. Highs will be warmer in the 90s for most areas. The final weekend of July will be hot with highs in the 90s to around 100, but temperatures should not reach record levels. Most of the weekend will be dry as high pressure should suppress monsoon moisture to the south. Monday could be a very high fire danger day with highs in the 90s, low humidity, and strong west wind. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible with a trough moving through the state. Tuesday will be mostly sunny, breezy, warm and dry with highs in the 80s and low 90s. Each day gets drier, please watch the fire danger.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist