Comfortable day in Montana

A small disturbance will lead to shower activity in the mountains of central and western Montana on Monday during the afternoon and evening. However, mild wind patterns aloft should keep most of the moisture and storm activity in the mountains. Most of Montana will remain dry for Monday and most of Tuesday. Temperatures both days will be close to 70 degrees for Central towns like Helena and Great Falls. The next notable chance for moisture will come Tuesday afternoon and evening as a weak cold front provides just enough instability to allow the potential to exist for a few convective thunderstorms and lightning. Thursday, As the shortwave trough that will push the weak cold front through Montana passes, it will lead to anticyclonic wind flow aloft from the west, this is what will keep moisture from falling over central and western Montana. Beginning on Friday, a trough starts digging over the western United States; leading to decreasing temperatures and moisture inflow. Memorial day weekend is appearing to be trending towards wet and windy across Montana, but keep an eye on the trough for any synoptic scale changes that could shift our local weather pattern here in the treasure state. As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.

- Trey Tonnessen -