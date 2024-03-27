Coming in Thursday

The next storm to affect Montana is moving in from the Pacific and will spread rain showers, snow showers, snow squalls and a few thunderstorms over Montana on Thursday. It's a storm that is not all that uncommon this time of year. Thursday will be an active day as a cold front crosses the state. A burst of rain/snow will fall in the lower elevations with snow squalls in the mountains. A few thunderstorms will get going across central and eastern Montana in the afternoon and evening. Besides a quick coating of snow in the higher elevations, don't expect much snow to accumulate. Highs will be in the 40s to around 50. Good Friday will be partly cloudy with scattered showers of rain and snow, snow showers in the mountains. Most of the valleys and plains will be dry. Accumulation of snow will be light and confined to the higher terrain. Highs will be in the 40s, 30s in the mountains. Saturday will on the cloudier side with scattered snow showers. Any accumulation in the lower elevations will be very light, the mountains could see an inch or two. Highs will be below average in the 30s and 40s. Easter Sunday will be partly cloudy with a few showers of rain and snow scattered about. Some places will be dry, and any showers should be brief. The holiday will not be washed out. Monday is the first of April and the weather will turn warm and dry through Tuesday. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s. A strong cold front will blast through the state on Wednesday with showers and a few thunderstorms. Behind that front will be much colder air with a likelihood of snow on Thursday. Colder temperatures with the chance of significant accumulating snow is possible that first weekend of April.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist