Confluence of Water Over Montana

It's a very wet pattern as a series of low pressures have oriented themselves in a position drawing up moisture into Montana, a pattern that will continue for days. Memorial Day Weekend is nearing and the weather will not be that unusual as most of these holidays historically are wet. Thunderstorms will continue to move through the state over the next several days and heavy downpours are likely with the storms. Thursday will be mostly cloudy if not overcast for some areas with widespread rain and thunderstorms for all. Highs will be a few degrees cooler than average with most of the state in the 50s and 60s. Friday is a big travel day and there will be big thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening. Highs will be close to average in the 60s and low 70s. Memorial Day Weekend is looking decent, but there will be thunderstorms around with the possibility of washing out outdoor activities. Saturday will have a mix of clouds and sun with scattered showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon. If you're planning on being outside, plan on having wet weather in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s, but thunderstorms can cool temperatures down quickly especially in the mountains. Sunday will be partly cloudy to start but scattered thunderstorms are likely through the afternoon and evening. Monday will be mostly sunny with just a few isolated thunderstorms as a front moves through the state. Highs will be in the 70s and Memorial Day should be the driest day, although central and southern areas will have some isolated storms. The warm and wet pattern will continue into the beginning of June.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist