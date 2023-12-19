Consistent through the work week with a chance of snow Saturday

The weather outside is frightful...errr...or not...as we're continuing to track mild and dry weather for the rest of the workweek here in Montana.

Light, mixed precipitation is traveling through the state today bringing some isolated freezing rain and possible snow to the higher elevations. Roads could be a bit slick in these areas so use caution. A few more weak shortwaves will push through Montana through tomorrow causing minimal impact. Ultimate accumulations are isolated towards the northwestern and southern border regions of Montana. Glacier National Park and Yellowstone continue to get more wintery...while the rest of us remain dry as a bone.

Continued inversions in the intermountain valleys will contribute to reduced air quality - Helena is currently experiencing a moderate level which sensitive individuals may want to keep in mind. These inversions are also contributing to much cooler weather in the valleys while the Plains warm way up. You can see this temperature disparity play out in the Helena versus the Great Falls forecasts.

We're tracking snow for Saturday! And with dropping temperatures that could mean we get a white Christmas as long as that snow sticks around.

