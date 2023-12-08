Continued moisture Friday with breezy weekend conditions

We're looking at several rounds of disturbances to pass through Montana today.

Early this morning, snow showers pass through northeastern Montana with some light flurries in the Kalispell/Missoula areas. Some of these showers will migrate towards Great Falls and Helena throughout the day and bring some light accumulation.

Another round of moisture hits Saturday night in western Montana - impact will be a little higher with this system with the unstable atmosphere - so expect heavier showers and stronger accumulation towards the lower valleys.

The mountain passes will be a bit treacherous at times as these showers populate. Use lots of caution and be prepared for slick conditions and limited visibility.

A High Wind Watch has been issued for the Rocky Mountain front Saturday through Sunday. Southwest wind speeds are expected to pick up to 35-40 mph with gusts even higher. High-profile vehicles may struggle on the roads under these winds.

Temperatures continue to hang right around the 30s and 40s through the weekend.

KTVH