Cool and Showery Start to your Week

Monday will have partly cloudy skies, much cooler air, a few scattered showers in the lower elevations, and mountain snow showers likely above 6500.' The highs will remain in the 50s and 60s, and scattered showers are expected to clear out during the evening. Similar to last night's temperatures, tonight's lows will fall to the 20s in the mountains and 30s and low 40s in the lower elevations.

Tuesday morning will start chilly but expect the opposite weather conditions of Monday. A ridge of high pressure will lock in and bring clear skies, a fall feel, and dry conditions. The highs will slowly warm to the upper 60s and low to mid-70s.

Fall will begin Wednesday at 1:21 pm, but the temperatures will feel a lot like summer temps. The highs will top out in the 80s for most of the region, and the wind will increase. The combination of warm temperatures and wind will heighten the fire concern across the state.

Thursday will be the first full day of fall, and the state will remain dry. The temperatures will briefly cool to the 60s and 70s.

Friday into the weekend will remain dry and, daytime highs will begin to soar above the seasonal average. Unfortunately, mostly dry conditions and warm temperatures will make current wildfires more challenging to manage or contain.

Have a great day.

A.R. 😊