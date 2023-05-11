Cool & Showery Before Warm & Stormy

A FLOOD WATCH continues for parts of eastern Montana into Saturday.

It's day #2 of a storm system hitting Montana, and it may be at least 2 more days before we are rid of this storm. Wet weather will continue into the weekend, but should mainly clear out in time for Mother's Day. Central and western areas will start to partially clear out on Friday with partly cloudy skies and a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms, but more clouds and rain will continue farther east. Highs will range from the 50s and 60s east, to around 70 farther west. This weekend will start out with the stubborn storm still sticking around. Skies will be mostly cloudy for most of the state east of the Continental Divide. Showers and a few thunderstorms will continue for places like Helena, Great Falls, Lewistown, Billings and certainly eastern Montana. Highs will stay in the 50s and 60s east of the Divide, but there will be some sunshine and warmer temperatures around Missoula and Kalispell. Sunday is Mother's Day and the storm system will start moving out. Some clouds and showers will continue in the morning but gradually the shower threat will end with increasing sunshine and warmer temperatures by the afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s to around 70, with some mid 70s west of the Divide. Monday will be a sunny and warm day with highs in the 70s. Warmer temperatures approaching 80 with scattered thunderstorms are likely Tuesday and Wednesday.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist