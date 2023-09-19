Cooldown begins ahead of low-pressure activity later this week

Temperatures drop Tuesday to the comfortable upper 60s on the western edge of Montana to the upper 70s in eastern Montana. We'll see mostly dry conditions with partial cloud cover today, however, this changes Wednesday night into the rest of the workweek.

Wednesday evening we are looking at some rainstorms to develop in SW Montana. Helena and Great Falls will track some of that moisture, but more widespread rain will develop Thursday and Friday throughout the Treasure State.

Precipitation totals will be especially concentrated towards Billings, Livingston and Lewistown with this system - upwards of 1 inch of rain. Elsewhere will see less than 0.5 inches of accumulation. Some wet snow is expected in higher elevations above 7,500 ft in areas of southwestern Montana with this low-pressure system.

Conditions warm up Sunday back to normal levels into next week when this cooler weather pattern exits this area. Enjoy this fall-like weather as we march towards October!

