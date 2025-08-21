Cooler, Calmer Conditions Should Slow Wildfire Activity

The heat and wind have died down, a very dark new moon should make for starry nights, and beautiful late August weather will continue through the weekend. The recent heat and wind allowed numerous fires to grow across much of western Montana. The smoke from these fires and in Idaho have created "moderate" air quality for some places. The weather conditions will improve so that fire behavior slows, releasing less smoke. Canadian high pressure will build into the state for Friday and the weekend. Friday will be comfortable cool for summer with below average highs in the 70s to around 80. Overnight lows will be in the 30s and 40s. Saturday will be gorgeous with highs again in the 70s to low 80s. Sunday will be a little warmer with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. The wind will be light through the weekend. This pattern of warm temperatures, mostly sunny skies and light wind will continue through most of next week. While very little to no precipitation is in the forecast, the cooler and calmer conditions should at least not deter firefighting efforts.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist