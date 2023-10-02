Watch Now
Cooler start to the week with scattered showers through Wednesday

Last night's moisture leaves behind some foggy conditions as we kick off the work week followed by partly cloudy skies and scattered showers that ramp up tonight.

Highs will be right around average on this Monday reaching the mid-60s in both the Helena and Great Falls area. In the afternoon and evening some showers will push northward towards south-central Montana bringing Livingston, Bozeman and Billings a chance of rain. Later tonight western Montana will be cloaked with a larger system that will bring mixed precipitation to most of Montana overnight through Tuesday afternoon.

We drop about 10 degrees Tuesday with the help of this low-pressure activity so expect things to feel much cooler outside. This brief activity will dissipate and exit the region Wednesday.

We warm up later this week and towards the weekend with highs reaching the mid-70s and plenty of sunshine. Roller coaster weather as we roll into this first week of October!

