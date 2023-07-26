Cooler Temps & Calmer Wind

Cooler temperatures, calmer wind and a little moisture will take the edge off of the fire danger over the next few days. Thursday the danger backs off some with highs in the 70s and 80s, a north wind of 10-15mph, and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Friday will be partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will stay below normal with highs in the 70s and 80s. Saturday will be a little hotter with highs in the 80s and low 90s along with a few isolated thunderstorms. Isolated thunderstorms with highs in the 80s to around 90 will occur on Sunday. Temperatures have somewhat leveled off after the record heat last weekend. The fire danger will remain considerable given the time of year.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist