Cranking up the burners

Thursday is another day for Montana to feel above average temperatures. Also to mark the beginning of September, several temperature records remain on track to be broken within the coming weekend and next week. As of Thursday morning, moderate rain was falling along the northern Rocky Mountain Front, but was contained to northwest Montana. As a weak cold front pushes through the state, temperatures will be slightly affected by a few degrees, but the main concern from this front will be the potential for gusty winds behind it. With humidity very low, temperatures above average, and constant unobstructed sunshine; conditions across Montana will dry out very quickly and fire danger is extremely high. Clear skies remain Friday with high temperatures a few degrees lower at most, but still in the mid 90s. The large ridge over western North America looks to responds quickly Saturday, zipping temperature highs across Montana over 100 degrees in more areas than not. A few isolated thunderstorms may form Saturday afternoon, but would be more located towards northwestern Montana. Helena and Great Falls have a small chance of catching some stray showers. As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.

Be nice to each other.

- Meteorologist Trey Tonnessen -