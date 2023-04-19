Crippling Spring Snowstorm Continues

A FLOOD WARNING continues for many areas along the Milk River for major flooding.

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for parts of central and northeast Montana.

A BLIZZARD WARNING continues for extreme northeast Montana.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the higher terrain of central, eastern and southwest Montana.

A major spring snowstorm continues across much of Montana with heavy snow, strong wind, cold temperatures, difficult travel, power outages, and lots of blowing and drifting. Some areas like the Helena Valley have seen little to no snow, but towns as close as Townsend and York have been buried. Snow and wind will continue across most of the state along and east of the Continental Divide through Thursday. Areas of light snow will be widespread with highs only in the 20s and 30s. Snow will accumulate in the lower elevations as well but it should be lighter. The storm will move out on Thursday night but there will be another system moving into western Montana on Friday. This storm will favor near and west of the Continental Divide. Places like Helena that did not get snow will pick up a few inches. Central and eastern Montana will be cloudy and cold, but will not see any snow from this storm. The good news is this weekend will be warmer. Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the 40s to around 50. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the 40s and 50s with a few showers later in the day. Warmer temperatures this weekend will melt some of the snow, but temperatures will not get too high to cause a rapid runoff. Historic flooding continues for parts of the Hi-Line along the Milk River and its tributaries. This storm will contribute to more flooding later this week and this weekend. Precipitation has been falling as heavy rain and will ultimately fall as heavy snow as well. The snow will melt this weekend continuing the saturated situation. Please avoid flood waters. Watch the kids and the pets. And if you are driving, please "turn around, don't drown" as the road might be washed away underneath.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist