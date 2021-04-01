Critical Fire Weather Conditions are Expected Today!

Thursday, the state will have all the ingredients for critical fire weather conditions. Strong winds will redevelop, daytime highs will continue on an upward trend and soar into the 60s and 70s, and low humidity is expected. Anyone considering open burning should check local conditions and follow all safety precautions and regulations before starting a fire. It's also good to remember under these conditions, any spark, human-made or nature-caused, may cause new fires to start, and with the wind expecting to gust up 45mph at times, any fire started will be hard to contain.

Good Friday will indeed be good to us; expect another sunny day with highs topping out in the 60s and low 70s.

This upcoming weekend will be warm and relatively dry.

Happy Women's History Month.

A.R.😊

