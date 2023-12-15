Cruising into Christmas Eve

An AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY is in effect for parts of Montana west of the Continental Divide.

Christmas is getting closer but significant snow and cold are still a ways away as a ridge of high pressure continues to produce dry and mild weather for Montana. The weather is at least agreeable for getting in last minute shopping and decorating before Christmas. There will not be any harsh winter weather conditions even into the official start of winter next Thursday. In an El Nino year, Montana usually is drier and more mild than usual but that is not supposed to happen across the West. The central and southern Rockies are usually hit hard in El Nino years but that has not happened either. It still is early but the longer it takes for the moisture to turn on, the deeper the hole we have to dig out from. Another high pressure will move in for Friday and the weekend. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 30s and 40s. Saturday will be a mostly sunny and warm one with highs in the 40s for the valleys, but 50s to near 60 for the plains. A strong chinook wind will howl across the Continental Divide and out over the plains with gusts possibly topping 50mph. A weak front will move through for Sunday with less wind and highs mainly in the 40s. Next week starts out dry as well, and there may be one storm several days before Christmas that give parts of the state a slight chance at a white Christmas. A little snow just before the holiday may stick around with cold temperatures into the holiday week. Christmas week is looking colder with a few chances of snow before New Year's Day.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist