Dangerous Heat Continues

A RED FLAG WARNING continues for most of the state for Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Another day with record heat, low humidity and gusty wind. The heat is dangerous to people as heat exhaustion is a concern. The heat is dangerous to our landscape as the wildfire danger is screaming across most of Montana. There is some good news as temperatures will cool a bit over the next few days. Afternoons will still have above average temperatures, but the overnight lows will be cooler, offering a bit of a break. Bad news, the fire danger will remain very high as humidity will be low and the wind will be strong. RED FLAG WARNING conditions will occur for most of the state on Tuesday afternoon, and possibly Wednesday afternoon. Tuesday will be somewhat cooler with highs in the 80s and low 90s, but the humidity will be low and the wind high. Wednesday will be similar with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s, sunny skies, low humidity, and gusty afternoon winds reaching 30mph. Overnight lows will at least be cooler, generally in the 50s. Thursday will heat up again with highs in the mid to upper 90s, and some 100s in eastern Montana. Isolated thunderstorms and gusty afternoon wind could create Red Flag conditions again. Behind that front will be a much more refreshing airmass, but another blast of wind. Friday will be mostly sunny with a few isolated thunderstorms, and highs will stay in the 80s for a change. Overnight lows Friday and Saturday nights will be in the 40s and 50s. Saturday's highs will stay in the 80s again and the wind will not be as bad. Sunday will be sunny and warm with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Another blast of heat is likely early next week with some areas hitting the 100s on Monday and Tuesday. Tuesday will be the hottest before temperatures cool down by Wednesday.

Stay cool!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist