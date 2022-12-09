Darkest Days of the Year Are Upon Us

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect for parts of northeast Montana into Friday morning.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for far western Montana into Friday morning.

Dark, cold and snowy. These next couple of weeks are the darkest of the year with the least amount of daylight. It feels like it has been winter for a long time already, but the season does not officially start for another 13 days. After this the days begin to get longer, but this is likely going to end up being a long, cold and snowy winter. The storm activity will continue and temperatures will get colder through this weekend and especially next week. A storm system from the Pacific will spread clouds across the state on Friday with just a few snow showers mainly over the western mountains. Some roads west of the Continental Divide may get a fresh coating and become slippery. By afternoon, much of the state will be partly cloudy. Highs will top out in the 20s and 30s. Saturday should be fairly quiet with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs will again be in the 20s and 30s. Sunday into Monday a new storm will move into the West with an increasing chance of snow for Montana. Several inches could accumulate through Monday with some snow lingering into Tuesday. Beyond that another round of snow and even colder temperatures are likely around the following weekend. Oh, winter officially begins on December 21st.

Stay warm...

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist