December, where are you? Record warmth hits Montana.

An AVALANCHE WARNING continues for mountains of northwest Montana.

Temperatures across most of Montana soared above average and a few locations hit new record highs. Helena, Dillon and Bozeman had record highs. Most of the state warmed into the 50s and 60s for highs. Warm weather will continue for one more day as high temperatures will reach the 50s and 60s again Wednesday. Skies will be partly mostly cloudy The wind will be strong on the Continental Divide and along the Rocky Mountain Front out across the plains. With the warm temperatures, ice melt is likely so the ponds and lakes that people have been skating on might not be as safe. The ridge of high pressure will break down on Thursday as a cold front moves across the region. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the 30s and 40s. Scattered snow showers will fly with accumulation confined to the mountains. The wind will be strong everywhere on Thursday. Friday will be another unsettled, cool and snow showery day. A disturbance will produce widespread snow showers with a light accumulation possible. Highs will be in the 30s to around 40. If you are traveling to Missoula for Griz playoff game there will be some snow on the mountain passes getting there. Game temperatures will be falling from the 30s into the 20s. Another storm will approach late Saturday evening with increasing clouds and some snow in the mountains. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s. Sunday will be a windy day with highs in the 20s and 30s. Another round of light snow is likely on Monday with highs holding in the 20s and 30s. Overall through the middle of December the weather should be a little more like December.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist