Deep Snow, More to Come

After a series of storms to kick off February, there's a healthy amount of snow on the ground with more accumulation likely through next week. The latest storm on Friday produced snow and wind, making for difficult travel. The snow won't be going anywhere anytime soon as very cold temperatures continue. This weekend will have highs in the 0s to around 20. Saturday will be partly cloudy with scattered snow showers but Sunday will have mostly cloudy skies and some light snow moving in late in the day. Another arctic front will move through the state Sunday night into Monday with more light snow and a reinforcing shot of cold air. There could be 1-2" of accumulation by Monday morning. Highs on Monday will be down in the -0s and 0s. Another Canadian front is likely on Wednesday with light snow and more cold air. A stronger storm with more moisture is possible late next week.

Have a great weekend,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist