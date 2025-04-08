Deja Blew, Another Windy Day

Although the wind was pesky on Tuesday, sunshine was plentiful and temperatures were mild. Wednesday will almost be a carbon copy, repeating Tuesday's weather. For hump-day you can expect partly to mostly sunny skies, a strong west wind, and a few showers of rain and snow mainly in the mountains. Highs will top out in the 50s to around 60 again. Thursday will be a much calmer, warmer day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s to low 70s. Thursday could be the warmest day so far this year for some areas. Enjoy it because more changes are coming for Friday and the weekend. Friday will start out warm and partly cloudy but an approaching cold front will kick off a few isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will reach the 60s and 70s. This coming weekend will be very different from last weekend. Showers and thunderstorms will be scattered across the state on Saturday with increasing wind and falling temperatures. By Saturday afternoon and evening, snow levels will begin to fall. Areas of snow are possible Saturday night and Sunday. Sunday will be stormy day with areas of rain and snow, strong wind and chilly temperatures. There may even be blizzard conditions for parts of central and eastern Montana. The storm will move out by Monday.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist