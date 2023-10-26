Departing Storm Leaves a Blanket of Snow Across Montana

A record breaking snow storm is winding down across the state but not before leaving as much as 2 feet of snow on the ground. Just about every corner of the state is now covered with snow, with central Montana seeing the deepest totals. This thick blanket of snow will now contribute to near record low temperatures over the next few nights. Near record cold high temperatures have occurred while the snow was falling. Snow is beginning to break up with just light snow showers likely to continue through the night and Friday. The storm system will continue to pull away Thursday night, and lows will fall to near record levels in the -0s and 0s. Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few light flurries or snow showers but any additional accumulation will be light. Friday will be cold with highs in the 10s and 20s and lows that night will again fall to near record lows in the -0s and 0s. Some of the normally colder locations will drop into the -10s. While the storm moves away for the weekend, we're not out of the woods yet. Wind woes will come later in the weekend. Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny with light wind in the valleys, but a 10-20mph wind will blow snow along the Rocky Mountain Front out across the north-central part of the state including Great Falls. Highs will still be well below average in the 20s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and cold with highs in the 20s to around 30. Wind will be calm in the valleys but continue to gust up along the Rocky Mountain Front and out across north-central Montana. Blowing snow will likely be an issue as wind increases to 30-35mph again in places like Great Falls. Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with slightly warmer temperatures in the 30s. The wind will be light or calm in the valleys like Helena, but blowing snow will be a problem up on the Continental Divide, off the Rocky Mountain Front and out across central Montana. Halloween is Tuesday and warmer temperatures will move in. Highs should reach the 40s for most. While it won't be bitter cold, the warmer temperatures should make for some sloppy and slushy trick or treating.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist