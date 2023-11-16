Watch Now
Diminishing storms leave behind mild, cool weather Thursday

Posted at 6:05 AM, Nov 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-16 08:05:23-05

We did see some impacts from last night's weathermaker - areas with snow accumulation and slick roads - however, those showers are quickly diminishing and later this morning will be a memory. We're now looking at mild and sunny conditions today through Saturday.

Wind will stick around today and impact the Rocky Mountain Front - we're looking at southwest wind speeds from 10-15 mph - and expected to strengthen this afternoon.

Temperatures will sit at near-normal levels in NW and central MT thanks to last night's cold front. We'll see highs in the low to mid-40s. We warm up a few degrees each day through Saturday when we get back into the mid-50s which should be perfect football for Cat/Griz. On Sunday, another Pacific system is expected to bring more gusty winds and mountain snow. Unsettled weather continues through next week along with much cooler temperatures.

