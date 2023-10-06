Watch Now
Does It Get Any Better Than This?

Posted at 5:22 PM, Oct 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-06 20:09:45-04

It's a beautiful October weekend as high pressure moves across Montana and the West with sunshine and warmth. Not sure if you recall last October, but the weekends were sunny and warm. This October is shaping up to be similar. Highs will warm into the 60s and 70s on Saturday under clear skies. Sunday's temperatures will reach the 70s and even the low 80s in some areas. This will be another beautiful October weekend. The plains will have an increasing southwest wind on Sunday but otherwise the wind should be light. Some clouds will increase on Monday but the temperatures will remain above average in the 60s and 70s. A cold front will bring showers and cooler temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday. Looking ahead to next weekend already? Right now it should be warm and mainly dry, which is good for viewing the solar eclipse on the morning of Saturday 10/14.

Enjoy the wonderful weekend!
Curtis Grevenitz
Chief Meteorologist

