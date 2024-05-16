Don't Fly Away Friday

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for the Judith Gap area to Big Timber.

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY has been issued for Fort Peck Reservoir.

A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for the Butte/Blackfoot Region, the Bitterroot and Flathead Valleys.

It was nice while it lasted. Very strong wind will accompany a cold front that will blow across the state on Friday along with showers, mountain snow showers and falling temperatures. Garbage cans among other objects may be taken for a ride. Friday morning a cold front will move through Helena and Great Falls with a few showers and mountain snow showers. Highs will be in the 50s to near 60. Skies will be partly cloudy through the afternoon with gusts again up near 40-50mph. Another shot of showers and thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon and evening, especially for north-central Montana. A few snow showers will fly in the mountains Friday afternoon and evening. Any accumulation will be light. Saturday is the nicer out of the two weekend days. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. The wind will be between 10-20mph with gusts up to 30. Sunday will not be as nice as low pressure moves into the state. Skies will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and mountain snow showers. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s. A light accumulation of a few inches may fall in the mountains. Next week will be on the cool and showery side. A few showers will move across the state on Monday with highs in the 50s to around 60. Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers. Highs will be in the 50s to around 60. A stronger storm will move in around Wednesday and Thursday with a steadier rain in the lower elevations and an accumulating snow in the mountains. Snow levels could get pretty low with that storm just before Memorial Day Weekend.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist