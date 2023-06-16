"Don't make me turn this rain around" - Dad

Father's Day Weekend will have periods of rain showers and thunderstorms, but also some drier weather. Two cold fronts will pass this weekend, one on Saturday and one on Sunday. The final weekend of spring will start off mild but mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms on Saturday. Skies will be overcast in the morning with light showers, becoming partly cloudy through the afternoon with isolated thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s. Father's Day Sunday will start off with a soaking rain coming down along with high elevation snow in the morning. The rain could be steady to even heavy in the morning. Conditions will improve by the afternoon with the sun coming out and showers moving away. Most of Father's Day afternoon will be dry, breezy and crisp. Highs will only be in the 50s and 60s. Monday will start out partly cloudy but the afternoon will turn wet and cooler, with a chance of some snow in the higher terrain. A soaking rain will fall Monday night into Tuesday with widespread showers and mountain snow through Tuesday. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s. Wednesday is the first day of summer although it will feel more spring-like. Skies will be partly cloudy and there will be a few isolated showers. Highs will only be in the 60s, a little below normal. Temperatures will warm into the 60s and 70s for Thursday and Friday but isolated storms will hit Thursday with scattered storms Friday.

Happy Father's Day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist