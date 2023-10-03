Double Whammy Through Tuesday

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Fort Peck Reservoir.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the higher elevations of southwest Montana.

Two low pressure systems will move into Montana with rain, thunderstorms, higher elevation snow, and continued cool temperatures through Tuesday and Wednesday. Fall is certainly in the air with cool temperatures, showers and mountain snow recently. A few more storm systems will bring more unsettled weather before major improvements occur by the end of this week and this coming weekend. Showers and mountain snow above 7000' will work across the state early on Tuesday. Showers will diminish through the morning and the sun should pop through the clouds by early afternoon. This sunshine will destabilize the atmosphere and scattered thunderstorms will redevelop through late afternoon and evening. So just because the sun comes out Tuesday afternoon does not mean we're in the clear. Highs will be chilly in the 40s and 50s. Another front will move across Montana on Wednesday with less precipitation but more wind. A few showers and some higher mountain snow will move through during the morning. A strong wind will develop across most of the state with some gusts higher than 40mph. Highs will be cool, in the upper 40s to around 60. High pressure will begin to build in through Wednesday night with diminishing wind and clearing skies. Thursday will be mostly sunny and crisp, with wind and cooler temperatures across eastern Montana. The central and western areas will have less wind and highs in the 50s to around 60. High pressure will spread across Montana on Friday will sunshine and warmer temperatures, although eastern Montana will still have highs in the 50s, the rest of the state will warm into the 60s and 70s. This weekend will be gorgeous across the state. Skies will be mostly sunny if not clear, and highs will be pleasantly warm in the 60s and 70s. A bit of a southwest wind will increase across the Rocky Mountain Front and the plains. While clouds will increase on Monday, temperatures will remain warm. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s again. A weak front will bring a few showers and cooler temperatures to the state on Tuesday.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

