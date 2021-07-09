Weather Actions Facebook Tweet Email Drought conditions worsen across the state MTN By: Asia Raye Posted at 7:58 AM, Jul 09, 2021 and last updated 2021-07-09 09:58:59-04 Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Rebound Newsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters Watch MTN News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere