Dry first half - wet second

The remnants of Montana's impressive weekend storm have stuck around throughout the overnight hours and into Monday morning. Southeast Montana continues to see heavy rainfall, especially near Lodge Grass and Hardin. Southwest Montana is seeing a rain-snow mix on Monday morning but that will quickly transition to rain as daytime heating increases. Cloud cover will initially remain for an hour or two after moisture leaves central Montana, but by mid-afternoon most areas in central Montana may see quite a pleasant end to their day. Tuesday and Wednesday should be calm and comfortable alongside dry conditions across the state. Thursday afternoon, instability will start to increase across Montana ahead of our next weather maker. Thursday through Sunday look wet across south-central Montana and areas east; with thunderstorms possible throughout that time frame. On this Memorial Day; I'd personally like to say thank you to the patriots who have given their lives to protect the freedom we all hold so dear here in the United States; may your courage, bravery, and dedicated to this country never be forgotten. As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.

Be nice to each other.

- Trey Tonnessen -