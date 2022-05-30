Watch
Weather

Actions

Dry first half - wet second

Weekend storm dissapates leaving dry Tuesday/Wednesday
Picture3.png
MTN
Picture3.png
Picture2.png
radar2.png
radar3.png
Rogers Pass Skycam.png
radar1.png
Day1.png
Futuretrack1.png
Futuretrack2.png
Futuretrack3.png
Futuretrack4.png
Futuretrack5.png
Futuretrack6.png
Futuretrack7.png
Futuretrack8.png
Day2.png
Day3.png
Screen Shot 2022-05-30 at 9.01.16 AM.png
HLN7Day.png
GF7Day.png
Posted at 7:35 AM, May 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-30 09:35:33-04

The remnants of Montana's impressive weekend storm have stuck around throughout the overnight hours and into Monday morning. Southeast Montana continues to see heavy rainfall, especially near Lodge Grass and Hardin. Southwest Montana is seeing a rain-snow mix on Monday morning but that will quickly transition to rain as daytime heating increases. Cloud cover will initially remain for an hour or two after moisture leaves central Montana, but by mid-afternoon most areas in central Montana may see quite a pleasant end to their day. Tuesday and Wednesday should be calm and comfortable alongside dry conditions across the state. Thursday afternoon, instability will start to increase across Montana ahead of our next weather maker. Thursday through Sunday look wet across south-central Montana and areas east; with thunderstorms possible throughout that time frame. On this Memorial Day; I'd personally like to say thank you to the patriots who have given their lives to protect the freedom we all hold so dear here in the United States; may your courage, bravery, and dedicated to this country never be forgotten. As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.
Be nice to each other.

- Trey Tonnessen -

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 800 holes for $119