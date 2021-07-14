Dry, Hot, and Hazy

An AIR QUALITY ALERT will remain in effect until 1 pm for parts of western Montana.

A ridge of high pressure will dominate today's forecast. Expect hot and hazy conditions. Daytime highs will rebound back into the 80s and 90s. A few scattered showers will fall in portions of southeast Montana.

Thursday will be another hot day. If your plans consist of being outside, prepare for widespread haze. The high temperatures again will trend in the 80s and 90s. There is a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon/evening. The biggest threat will be lightning and wind.

Friday will be similar to Thursday conditions hot, sunny, and hazy. The chance for another isolated storm will again favor southwest Montana.

Looking ahead into the weekend and next week, the temperatures will continue to soar, and records will likely fall.

Happy Hump Day.

A.R. 😊