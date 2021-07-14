Watch
Weather

Actions

Dry, Hot, and Hazy

items.[0].videoTitle
Day1.png
Futuretrack WIND1.png
Futuretrack WIND2.png
Futuretrack1.png
Futuretrack2.png
Futuretrack3.png
Day2.png
Futuretrack WIND3.png
Futuretrack Wind4.png
Futuretrack4.png
Futuretrack5.png
Futuretrack6.png
Day3.png
HLN7Day.png
GF7Day.png
Posted at 8:14 AM, Jul 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-14 10:47:18-04

An AIR QUALITY ALERT will remain in effect until 1 pm for parts of western Montana.

A ridge of high pressure will dominate today's forecast. Expect hot and hazy conditions. Daytime highs will rebound back into the 80s and 90s. A few scattered showers will fall in portions of southeast Montana.

Thursday will be another hot day. If your plans consist of being outside, prepare for widespread haze. The high temperatures again will trend in the 80s and 90s. There is a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon/evening. The biggest threat will be lightning and wind.

Friday will be similar to Thursday conditions hot, sunny, and hazy. The chance for another isolated storm will again favor southwest Montana.

Looking ahead into the weekend and next week, the temperatures will continue to soar, and records will likely fall.

Happy Hump Day.
A.R. 😊

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch MTN News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere