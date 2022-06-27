As we officially roll into week two of the summer season in Montana, Mother Nature is giving us a treat over the next few days. Mostly sunny to clear skies will be present across the state on Monday, with temperatures in the upper 80s, maybe even passing 90; along with dry skies. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week reaching temperatures in the mid 90s by the afternoon hours. During the afternoon hours a weak disturbance brings intermittent light rainfall to central Montana, as the chance does exist for a few isolated thunderstorms from Great Falls up through the high line. Following Tuesday's moisture, we won't see moisture again until the weekend. The following few days will remain dry, but beginning Wednesday; a cold front drops temperatures down into the 70s where they will fluctuate between 70s and 80s over the next few days. Sunday is our next widespread opportunity for moisture accumulation; as rain and thunderstorms will likely take over the weather pattern. As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.

Be nice to each other.

- Meteorologist Trey Tonnessen -