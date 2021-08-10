A RED FLAG WARNING has been issued for south-central and southeast Montana until 8 pm.

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY has been issued for Fort Peck Lake Until 9 pm.

The combination of dry, warm, and windy conditions has warranted the National Weather Service to issue a Red Flag Warning for portions of south-central and southeast Montana. A passing front will increase the clouds and wind for the state. The high temperatures will warm back into the 80s, and west winds are expected to gusts up to 40 mph at times, especially off the Rocky Mountain Front.

Wednesday will be bright, breezy, and a tad hazy. The high temperatures will remain in the 80s and low 90s. A weak front will move in from Canada and cool the temperatures down for Thursday.

Thursday's temperatures will be a touch cooler behind the page of Wednesday's front. Daytimes highs will remain in the 70s and 80s, and the wind will be on the light side.

Have a great day.

A.R. 😊

