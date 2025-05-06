Drying Out & Warming Up

Montana is about to flip the switch as warmer and drier air will develop for the next several days into Mother's Day Weekend. Wednesday will be a very nice day with mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures in the 70s. Thursday will be a warm day with an isolated thunderstorm or two over the central and southern areas. Highs will be in the 70s to around 80. Nice weather will continue on Friday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s. This weekend will have another warmup and another stormy turn. Saturday will be mostly sunny and warm with highs in the 70s and 80s. There may be a few isolated thunderstorms over the mountains in the afternoon. Sunday is Mother's Day and a cold front will move through the state with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing. These storms will be hit and miss through the afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s early on with falling temperatures through the day. More showery but mild weather is likely next week. When all is said and done this year, Montana we had a good spring.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist