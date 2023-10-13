Drying up for the weekend

Low pressure activity has shifted east and we're looking at drier conditions through Monday in the Treasure State. Developing overnight cloud cover could impact solar eclipse viewing Saturday morning.

Temperatures remain chilly throughout Friday, so continue wearing those extra layers! Things get warmer from here with varied cloud cover throughout the weekend. We're looking at highs in the 60s and pushing into the 70s Monday.

Next week another round of low pressure cools temps and brings storms Tuesday.

