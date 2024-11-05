Election Day Blast of Snow

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for parts of central Montana including Great Falls and Lewistown for Tuesday night.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Rocky Mountain Front, the Big Belt Mountains, and along and west of the Continental Divide for Tuesday night.

A HIGH WIND WARNING continues for parts of central Montana including Lewistown into Tuesday night.

The first widespread snowstorm of the season has greeted voters on the way to the polls with slippery conditions through the night. Moderate to heavy snow has fallen with a few inches accumulating in the lower elevations. More than a foot of snow has already fallen in the mountains. Travel conditions will deteriorate through the afternoon and evening for more of Montana as temperatures fall below freezing. Roads could become quite slippery through the evening. Winds will be strong between 15-30mph for most of the state with gusts topping 60mph across the plains. Snow will gradually diminish through the night and just a few isolated snow showers will linger early on Wednesday. Roads will still be slick Wednesday morning but sunshine and warmer temperatures should melt some of the snow on the roads. Wednesday's highs will be in the 30s and low 40s. Thursday will be mostly sunny or clear with light wind in the valleys, but strong wind will develop over the Continental Divide, along the Rocky Mountain Front and out across the plains. This chinook wind will warm the plains up into the 50s but blowing snow could be a problem earlier in the day. Valley locations like Helena will have little to no wind with inversions keeping temperatures in the 40s. Friday will be another warmer and windy day across the plains with little to no wind in the valleys. Highs will range from the 40s to the 50s with 30s in the mountains. It's Veterans' Day Weekend and Saturday will be partly cloudy with increasing clouds through the day, highs will warm into the 50s to near 60. A few snow showers are possible in the mountains on Sunday. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s under partly cloudy skies.

God bless America,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist