Electricity Inflation

Thunderstorm activity will increase over the next few days, creating more lightning, which likely ignite new wildfires. There is some good news though: these storms will produce rain, and the wind does not look especially strong anytime soon. After some lighter showers with the first surge on monsoon moisture on Wednesday, thunderstorms are closing in on the state on Thursday evening. Some big storms producing heavy rain and frequent lightning will continue through Thursday night into Friday morning. By the way, the full Sturgeon Moon is Thursday night. Friday will have an increase in moisture and afternoon storms across most of the state. These storms will produce heavy rain and lightning strikes. Storms will continue again into the night. Saturday, storms could be widespread for much central and eastern areas. Temperatures will be more in the 80s and lower 90s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with an isolated storm over central Montana. The eastern half of the state will have more thunderstorm activity and slightly cooler temperatures. The storms dry out by Monday, and most of next week will be dry and sunny with highs in the 80s and 90s. Summer is no where near being over yet. Please be careful as the fire danger increases every day until more steady precipitation and cooler temperatures are more common.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist