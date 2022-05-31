Elimination Chamber

Most of Montana has dried out from the Memorial Day weekend wet storm event, but areas in southern Montana are still seeing rain on Tuesday morning. Southwest locations like Red Lodge initally saw a snow event overnight, but have now transitioned into mostly only rain. Southeast areas like Billings and Billiards are seeing purely rain to moderately heavy rain as this system finally makes it's way out of the state. Conditions should be pretty much cleared up across the state by the afternoon hours, but the chance still does exist, due to some pockets of colder air aloft, for isolated showers and cloud persistence over the next 48 hours. Thursday afternoon Montana will begin to see showers re-appear in the state, but widespread rainfall won't really begin until Friday morning. Nevertheless, instability Thursday through Sunday provides the potential for lightning and or thunderstorms each of those days. Overall, Tuesday and Wednesday will be comfortable and dry in central Montana with Tuesday's highs being around 60-63 degrees. Wednesday will see less cloud cover, allowing for more rapid surface heating due to increased isothermal radiation, meaning temperatures should near or top 70 degrees. As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.

Be nice to each other.

- Trey Tonnessen -