Ending the workweek with above-average temps

Friday will be mostly sunny. Daytime highs will reach the 50s and low to mid-60s.

Saturday, moisture will work its way into the state, and the ridge of high pressure that bought us beautiful weather will track eastward. High temperatures will reach the 50s and 60s. The clouds will begin to increase, and a cold front will move from west to east across the region during the afternoon. Snow showers will fall in the mountains of southwest Montana, and an isolated thunderstorm cannot be ruled out in the lower elevations of southwest and north-central Montana.

Sunday, dry conditions will return, and the high temperatures are expected to cool down five to ten degrees behind the passage of Saturday's cold front. Daytime highs will cool the to upper 40s and 50s.

Looking ahead into next week, a pattern change will bring slightly colder temperatures and moisture into the state.

