Enjoy today's amazing weather! Change rolls in tonight

A ridge of high pressure passing through Montana is taking our temps way up today to above normal levels and we'll have plenty of sunshine. Enjoy today's amazing weather!

We're about 10 degrees above average temps for Helena and Great Falls and many of our western Montana cities see highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

A southwest wind will be picking up this afternoon and spreading through the plains. We're looking at wind speeds up to 25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph. A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect for Fort Peck Lake that expires tonight at 9PM.

Overnight, a cold front brings on in a change to the region. We are looking at a drop in temperatures back to normal levels with some afternoon showers in northwest Montana and central Montana Wednesday.

Over the weekend, a stronger storm is expected to bring more rain including snow to elevations above 5,000 feet and drop temps down to the 50s! Brrr!

