Enjoy today's warmth while you can; because the state's next weather maker will move in on Saturday. A ridge of high pressure will briefly bring dry conditions, sunny skies, and daytime highs climbing back into the 50 and 60s. We are expected to deal with slightly gusty winds, but the wind will not be as bad as yesterday.

After a warm Friday, Saturday will be similar to Thursday's weather conditions. A cold front will cool the temperatures back to the 30s and 40s (aside from eastern Montana, they are expected to warm to the mid to upper 60s); the wind is expected to gust between 40-50mph and up to 60+ mph at times for areas located along the Rocky Mountain Front, and another round of showers is expected. Snow accumulations will stay confined to the mountains, but some mountain passes such as Marias, Kings Hill, and Bozeman Passes could be impacted. Blowing and drifting snow could reduce visibility at times.

By Sunday, the wind will subside, and morning flurries in the lower elevations of central and southwest Montana cannot be ruled out. The entire state (including eastern Montana) high temperatures will trend in the 30s and 40.

Looking ahead into next week, daytime highs will remain below average, and on & off showers are likely.

Enjoy your weekend.

A.R.😊

