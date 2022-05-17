Evading Expectations

Moisture continues throughout Montana on Tuesday morning, but it's light. These bands of moisture will peter off quickly by mid-morning revealing mostly-sunny skies for the daytime hours. Temperatures will be comfortably in the 70s in Helena and Great Falls. Wind will quickly ramp up across Montana, hence the HIGH WIND WARNING which includes parts of the high line and other areas in northwestern Montana. This is indicated by the burnt orange shade on the watch/warning map. After an initial beautiful start to the day Wednesday, atmospheric conditions will begin to change quickly. Ahead of an approaching short-wave trough driven cold front, instability will rise across the state, jacking up the potential for frequent lightning strikes and convective thunderstorms. Moisture inflow continues for Thursday with Helena and Great Falls both potentially seeing initially rain and then a steady rain-snow mix. Overnight into Friday it's certainly possible for multiple areas to see snowfall accumulation. Moisture will continue into Friday as temperatures may find themselves 15 to 20 degrees below average. As always: a cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.

Be nice to each other.

- Trey Tonnessen -