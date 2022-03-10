Even Colder Tonight but Warmer Air is Coming

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect for most of Montana tonight into Thursday morning.

Most of the state woke up to temperatures at or below zero on Wednesday morning, and Thursday morning likely will be even colder. The normally colder spots dropped down to between -10 and -20, while wind chill values bottomed out at -35. An unusually cold, arctic airmass continues across most of Montana, but warmer changes are on the way toward the weekend. Wednesday night will be another cold night with a lot of the state dropping below zero again. Clear skies, light wind and fresh snow on the ground will help temperatures drop to even colder levels than previous nights. The coldest temperatures will likely be across northeast Montana and in the mountain valleys of southwest Montana. Another quick hitting front will push across the state on Thursday with a few snow showers and wind. Wind chills still could be well below 0 through the morning. Blowing snow will be an issue, certainly over the plains and in the mountains. Highs on Thursday will mainly reach the 20s to about 30. Friday will be mostly cloudy and windy with temperatures getting closer to normal. Some snow showers will fly over the mountains. Saturday will be partly cloudy, windy and much warmer. The plains and valleys could warm up into the 50s. Don't forget Saturday night to set those clocks forward as Daylight Saving Time goes into effect. Another low pressure will likely move through the state with wet snow or a mix of rain and snow on Sunday. Several more inches will accumulate in the mountains, and the lower elevations especially up on the Hi-line could get a coating of snow. A pattern with storms coming in from the Pacific will continue next week. Solid precipitation will occur in the mountains and mainly west of the Divide, and temperatures will be fairly moderate. While lower elevations east of the Divide will be fairly dry, it's good to know that the mountains are getting a significant boost as far as snowpack goes.

